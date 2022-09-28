Bill Belichick: Brian Hoyer Will Play vs. Packers If Mac Jones Is Out

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday that if Mac Jones is unable to play Sunday then backup Brian Hoyer will get the start against the Packers. Jones left Sunday’s game after suffering an apparent leg injury and it was diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Belichick said Jones “made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours … probably won’t practice today.” per The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “We’ll take it day by day.”

All in all, it’s a good sign for Jones who left Sunday’s game screaming in pain and had to be helped to the back of the locker room.

Hoyer, 36, has started in 35 games over his 13-year career and may have to step up for his team when they travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers this weekend. In his five appearances last season, Hoyer went 9-for-11 passing for 227 yards and one touchdown in his limited time on the field.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

