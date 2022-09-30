Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him During Game

During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati coach said something that didn’t sit well with him.

“Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”

Hill didn't specify what he heard and he apparently didn’t recognize the coach that said it to him.

In the game, Hill had a ton of success vs. the Bengals defense, recording 10 catches for 160 yards on the night despite playing with two different quarterbacks.

Hill already came into the game with something to prove in his personal rivalry with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Apple and Hill have consistently gone back and forth on Twitter, especially after the two met in the AFC championship game last year.

The Dolphins and Bengals don’t play again in the regular season this year, so Hill won’t confront this coach or Apple unless the two meet in the playoffs.

