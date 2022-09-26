Tyreek Hill wasted no time starting the trash talk Sunday after the Dolphins’ nail-biting win over the Bills. His beef with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple stretches back to last year’s postseason, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten about it.

“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man,” Hill told reporters. “I owe you boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah is here.”

The feud between the two stems from last year’s AFC championship game when the Bengals beat the Chiefs for a trip to Super Bowl LVI. After the big win, Apple took a shot at Hill on Twitter.

During the game, Apple tackled Hill in the red zone before he could reach the end zone. Apple later called Hill a “baby” in a tweet. Hill simply responded with, “No Twitter beef big dog just hit my line.” Apple chimed in one more time but focused on his team’s success.

Apple has made a habit of talking trash online, and Hill will have his chance at revenge Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Dolphins visit Cincinnati.

