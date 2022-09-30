Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Bengals in the second quarter after he suffered a serious head and neck injury.

The third-year player was lifted off the field on a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center right away. The Dolphins said that he is conscious and “has movement in all his extremities.”

The scary injury comes just four days after he suffered a head and neck injury against the Bills, after which he returned to game.

Tagovailoa’s injury brought his teammates all onto the field to support their quarterback, and current and former NFL players took to Twitter to show their support for Tagovailoa’s recovery.

During Sunday’s game against the Bills, Tagovailoa appeared to stumble after a hit before he was subsequently removed from the game. Yet he passed the concussion check and later returned to the game. After the game, the quarterback addressed the concussion protocol and told reporters his back “locked up” after the hit, causing him to stumble.

The NFLPA reportedly is investigating the Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion protocol from last Sunday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Some current and former NFL players mentioned their concern for the Dolphins passer given the recent injuries.

