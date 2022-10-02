Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin tear, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bosa underwent surgery Thursday to repair the muscle that he injured in L.A.’s Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley acknowledged earlier in the week that Bosa’s injury was significant, but that the team expects him to return at some point during the 2022 season.

“It’s going to be a ways, but we expect him to come back,” Staley said of Bosa, per Nicholas Cothrel of Charger Report. “I know that he’s optimistic and ready to attack it. He’s in a really good frame of mind. It’s never easy when you have an injury like that because he was playing so well, but we got good news on that front, that it wouldn’t be a season-ender and that we’re going to get him back later in the season.”

Bosa, 27, was off to a strong start this season, his seventh in the NFL. The former No. 3 pick tallied seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 10 quarterback pressures in just nine quarters played in 2022.

With Bosa out for the foreseeable future, the Chargers will turn to second-year player Chris Rumph II to fill the void. Staley also said veteran Kyle Van Noy and third-year pro Derrek Tuszka will provide contributions off the edge.

The Chargers (1–2) will take the field without Bosa for the first time this season against the Texans on Sunday. Kickoff in Houston is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

