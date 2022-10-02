Saints running back Alvin Kamara will not play in the team’s game against the undefined in London on Sunday morning, the team announced.

Kamara has been battling a rib injury, which caused him to miss the Saints’ Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. In large part due to the injury, he has gotten off to a slow start this season, accumulating just 119 total yards in two games with no touchdowns as a rusher or receiver.

New Orleans will be without arguably their three most important offensive players Sunday, as Kamara, quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver undefined will miss the game.

Instead, Andy Dalton gets the start at quarterback while Latavius Murray and Mark Ingram are likely share duties at running back. Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry will play despite dealing with an ankle injury.

New Orleans enters the game with a 1-2 record against a potential NFC wild-card contender in Minnesota.

