The Patriots injury bug continues to plague them under center and on Sunday, they had to turn to their third-string quarterback—a rookie selected in this past draft’s fourth round.

New England lost starter Mac Jones to a leg injury last week and the team had to turn to Brian Hoyer against the Packers. He suffered a head injury and was ruled out early in the game, so Bailey Zappe had to step up and make his debut.

Zappe was selected with the No. 137 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky but started his collegiate career at Houston Baptist before eventually transferring. He finished 2021 with 475 completions, 5,967 passing yards and 65 total touchdowns.

His 62 passing touchdowns and passing yards mark were both NCAA records.

