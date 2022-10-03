Following the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, a fan fell from an escalator and later died from his injuries.

The victim in the accident has been identified by a medical examiner as Dalton Ryan Keane, 27, of Monaca, Pa.

The incident reportedly occurred at 4:45 p.m. ET when police and emergency responders attended to Keane after the fall from the escalator. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition before ultimately dying from his injuries.

The Steelers released a statement on Sunday confirming the accident.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”