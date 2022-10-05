Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has all intentions of playing against the Colts on Thursday Night Football, despite an injury to his right shoulder.

Denver (2-2) is coming off a 32-23 road loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Wilson was limited in the team’s Tuesday practice due to the injury with his throwing shoulder.

With two days remaining before the Week 5 matchup, Wilson told reporters he was “super confident” and not concerned about his shoulder keeping him out of Thursday’s contest.

“I think when you play in a competitive game, you get banged up a couple of times here and there,” Wilson told reporters. “I’m excited Thursday night, what a special time and opportunity for us.”

In Sunday’s loss, the 33-year-old threw for 237 yards on 17-of-25 passes and two touchdowns while rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Through four weeks of play, the nine-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 980 yards, four passing touchdowns and one interception.

However, Wilson has not topped 240 passing yards since Week 1, when he threw for 340 yards against his former team, the Seahawks.

