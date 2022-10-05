Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks to ever live and the four-time MVP is perhaps most heralded for his decision-making. He rarely makes mistakes, let alone interceptions. But on Sunday, he threw a rare pick-six and the rookie on the opposite side of the play couldn’t help but be offended that the legendary quarterback would throw to him.

“Personally, I find it disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” corner Jack Jones said after the game, according to Patriots Country. “If you can get the ball outside of me, I’m no good.”

The interception came at the end of the second quarter and gave New England the tie going into the half.

Jones, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Arizona State, finished the game with seven tackles in the 27–24 overtime loss. The 24-year-old didn’t let youth stop him from sending a message to one of the greatest to ever do it.

