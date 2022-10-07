Aaron Rodgers Was Asked If He’d Like Packers to ‘Air It Out’

The Packers offense has been up-and-down through the first four weeks of the NFL season, especially in the passing game where Aaron Rodgers and company are adjusting to life without star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Ahead of Sunday’s game in London against the Giants, Rodgers was asked if he is ready for the offense to start airing it out to find a rhythm.

“Hell yeah, of course!” Rodgers said.

“Matt [LaFleur] is kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more,” Rodgers joked with reporters.

Rodgers knows the current way that the offense is winning games isn’t sustainable. He mentioned as much after the Packers narrowly escaped the Patriots at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

“We’ve had halve of certain games where we’ve really played well and the other half has usually been pretty bad,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to try to put together four quarters and put on a show for the fans in the stadium. Hopefully it will be predominately green and gold.”

Rodgers and the Packers will find out for sure on Sunday in London, as the NFL continues its 2022 International Series.

