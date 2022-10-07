RGIII, McCoy Get Into Nasty Twitter Fight About Career Accomplishments

ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III caught heat on Twitter from former running back LeSean McCoy on Friday after an innocuous tweet by the former quarterback went viral.

RGIII posted a tweet showing Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at quarterback Russell Wilson after Wilson threw a pivotal interception late in Thursday’s overtime loss to the Colts.

“Caption this…,” RGIII tweeted.

McCoy, dismayed by the tweet, quote tweeted RGIII saying, “Damn bro take it easy on him lol you experience this moment a lot more than Russ.”

RGIII responded quickly to McCoy’s shot across the bow.

“Dang you still mad at me for out rushing you in a game?” RGIII tweeted.

“Or was it that I had more rushing touchdowns than you had rushing and receiving that year? Or for knocking [y’all] out of playoff contention in 2014? You had a great career. Without injuries I would have had a better one,” he added.

Sounds like there is no love lost between the former division rivals after they’ve transitioned to life off the gridiron.

More NFL Coverage: