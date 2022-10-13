Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on Monday Night Football

After facing criticism for making a controversial comment during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Monday Night Football earlier this week, Troy Aikman addressed the issue in a radio appearance on Thursday morning.

After a second quarter sack by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was controversially flagged for roughing the passer, Aikman expressed his frustration with the call, which has been a league-wide issue this season.

“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and you know, we take the dresses off,” he said on the broadcast.

Aikman was asked about his comment on his weekly radio appearance with 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday, per the New York Post.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said.

“Just dumb remarks on my part.”

Aikman is in the first year of a five-year contract with ESPN that is worth somewhere in the $90 million range.

More NFL Coverage: