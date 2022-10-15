After putting together an elite 2021 season, Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has struggled to find the same production this fall due to injury and struggles along the offensive line. On Sunday, the team will be without the star back once again, and will also be without his main backup, do-it-all running back Nyheim Hines.

Taylor was injured in the team’s Oct. 2 loss to the Titans, and missed the Thursday night game against the Broncos four days later. There was some optimism that he would be able to return for Sunday against the Jaguars after he practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis, that won’t come to pass. The team has ruled both he and Hines, who is still working through the league’s concussion protocol after a hit in the Broncos game, out for Sunday.

In their absence, Deon Jackson ran the ball 13 times for 62 yards in the win over Denver, adding 29 receiving yards. He will likely be the team’s main ballcarrier on Sunday.

