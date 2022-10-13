Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Kelly Return

Week 6 in the NFL officially kicks off Thursday night when the Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears.

For the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 is about continuing to build on their win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The Colts are 2-2-1 and only a half-game behind the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South.

All the focus is on the Jacksonville Jaguars as they come to Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The Jags dominated Indy in Week 2, shutting out the Colts 24-0. If the Colts want to keep pace in the division, the outcome must be much different on Sunday.

Both teams were back on the practice field on Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s showdown. Here is how both teams stack up injury-wise with two of the three practices for the week in the books.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate – CB Tony Brown (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Limited Participant – S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion)

Full Participant – G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate – LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Limited Participant – CB Tony Brown (concussion), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion)

Full Participant – CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

Thursday's practice report looks much better for the Colts. Many veterans returned to practice or progressed from Wednesday.

Starting with those who did not practice, it is not a surprise that Leonard and Paye are still not ready to get back on the field. Leonard suffered a nasty concussion against the Titans in Week 4, while Paye is working through an ankle sprain from last week. It is a long shot that either play this week.

The big news on the day is the return of Taylor and Kelly to practice. Both were seen working off to the side with trainers yesterday, but did not practice formally. The Colts could see both Pro Bowlers back on the field Sunday. Hines is still progressing through the concussion protocol and was in a red non-contact jersey for the second day in a row.

As Gilmore and Ngakoue returned after a veteran rest day, the name to watch of those who practiced in full is Blackmon. Blackmon has missed the past two games with the ankle injury, but practicing in full bodes well for his return to action. Lewis returned to practice in full today as well, meaning he is either in the final phase of the concussion protocol or has cleared it altogether.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

The practice report for the Jaguars mirrors that of Wednesday's. The Jags still have four starters nursing lower body injuries, with three of those on the defensive side of the ball. It bares monitoring to see whether or not the Jaguars will be without some of their key players on Sunday.

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.