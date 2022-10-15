Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from the team’s walk-through Saturday morning in Tampa after attending the surprise wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in New York City on Friday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady is expected to join the rest of his teammates in Pittsburgh later on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tilt against the Steelers.

Much has been made this season about Brady’s practice schedule, as the 45-year-old has been granted a day off during each week of preparation. However, he has not missed any of the heavy offensive installation days in the past two weeks, according to Stroud.

Saturday’s absence is particularly notable as it comes after Brady was a part of a high-profile guest list at the Hall des Lumières for Kraft’s wedding to his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg, according to Page Six. The couple told their guests to dress festively but reportedly did not disclose the fact that they’d be tying the knot, labeling the event a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.”

Brady was far from the only celebrity or former Patriot in attendance Friday. The former franchise quarterback was joined by Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Drew Bledsoe, Richard Seymour and Andre Tippet, in addition to a host of other ex-New England players.

Apart from the former Pats, the guest-list was made up of other stars, including Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Jon Bon Jovi and Meek Mill. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were also seen at the event.

With the wedding now in the past, Brady will have to quickly re-orient and prepare to take on a short-handed Steelers team Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

