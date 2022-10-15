Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg threw a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” on Friday night in New York City that quickly turned into the celebrity event of the season when the couple revealed that it was actually their surprise wedding.

The Patriots owner and his new wife hosted a high-profile guest list at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan Friday night, according to Page Six. The couple told their guests to dress festively but reportedly did not disclose the fact that they’d be tying the knot.

However, after the guests had arrived, Kraft and Blumberg showed a video before being introduced to the crowd as husband and wife by legendary NFL play-by-play voice Al Michaels.

Needless to say, many sports figures and athletes were in attendance to celebrate with the 81-year-old Kraft. Among those present were, Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Drew Bledsoe, Richard Seymour and Andre Tippet, along with a host of other former Patriots players.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were also on hand to celebrate the couple.

But the celebrity guest list didn’t stop there. Sir Elton John reportedly flew in to perform for Kraft and Blumberg after having reportedly discussed his interest to do so when he found out that the couple was engaged while backstage at one of his recent concerts. Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill also offered up live performances, while Grandmaster Flash DJ’d the event.

Kraft and Blumberg, 48, began dating in 2019 and have been seen at a number of live events with one another, including the Women’s World Cup and the 2022 Super Bowl. Blumberg is an ophthalmologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia.

