Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who has been the subject of trade speculation this week following the firing of coach Matt Rhule, was kicked out of Sunday’s game against the Rams after multiple altercations with coaches, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

Anderson is seen getting in the face of wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, as frustrations clearly boiled over on the sideline for Carolina’s struggling offense.

In the third quarter, interim coach Steve Wilks was seen mediating an argument between Anderson and Dailey once again, before sending his wide receiver to the locker room. Anderson was escorted off the field by a member of the Panthers’ football staff.

The Panthers were reportedly fielding trade calls this week for Anderson, which will likely escalate in the coming week given the apparent falling out between the wide receiver and the franchise’s coaching staff.

Anderson did not record a catch in Sunday’s contest prior to being sent to the locker room.

