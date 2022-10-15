Panthers Willing to Trade RB Christian McCaffrey, per Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ranks as one of the most talented players in the NFL, but his time in Carolina could be nearing an end.

On the heels of firing coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are willing to entertain trade offers for their franchise tailback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The price to acquire McCaffrey, a dual threat as a rusher and receiver, could be high. Schefter reports Carolina spurned at least two recent trade offers for McCaffrey, and the Panthers likely are seeking a high draft pick or multiple picks in exchange for the sixth-year pro.

The report marks a significant escalation in the situation from earlier this week, when it was reported that the Panthers haven’t considered offers for McCaffrey.

Additionally, Carolina reportedly is willing to consider trading standout wide receiver Robbie Anderson, but the team doesn’t intend to part with key defensive players Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, according to Schefter.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

McCaffrey has played in all five of Carolina’s games this season, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns and recording 26 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown. He was limited to 10 total games over the past two seasons after enjoying a career year in 2019. That season, McCaffrey registered a league-leading 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Pro recognition.

Anderson, in his seventh NFL season, has compiled 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown this year.

