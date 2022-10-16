The NFL has been considering possible discipline against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer on his way to the locker room at the conclusion of Las Vegas’s loss to the Chiefs last Monday.

However, the league is likely to wait until the legal situation involving Adams is resolved before issuing him a fine, suspension or both, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault this week, according to a police report shared by KCTV5’s Shain Bergan. The report says Adams pushed the photographer to the ground using two hands, “causing whiplash and headache,” and a “possible minor concussion.”

The photographer went to a hospital after the incident, at which point he called police to file the report.

“The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges,” the KCPD said in a statement Tuesday, per NFL Media.

Because Adams was criminally charged, his case is now under investigation by the league to determine if he committed a violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. When the police investigation is resolved, a resolution from the league will be expedited, according to Rapoport.

Adams apologized for his actions both on Twitter and when speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

