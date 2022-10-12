Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer as he exited the field following a close loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The police report, as shared by KCTV5’s Shain Bergan, says Adams pushed the photographer to the ground using two hands, “causing whiplash and head ache,” and a “possible minor concussion.”

The photographer went to the hospital after the incident, at which point he called police to file the report.

“The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges,” the KCPD said in a statement Tuesday, per NFL Media.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote on Twitter hours after the end of Monday’s game. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

After the game, Adams was seen walking towards the tunnel, when the photographer ran in front of his path. He shoved the person to the ground, stopping briefly before continuing off the field. A nearby security member helped the photographer to his feet after the incident.

Adams also apologized while speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”

The incident marred an impressive performance for Adams in the losing effort. He caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

On top of the legal predicament that Adams finds himself in, he also faces potential NFL discipline, including a potential suspension, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. No time line has been announced as the league reviews the situation.

