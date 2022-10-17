Texans Fire Executive Jack Easterby After Tumultuous Tenure

Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired by the organization on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team has gone 1–3–1 so far this season. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Texans have only won nine of 38 games.

Easterby was hired by the Texans in 2019. He took on a bigger role after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired during the 2020 season.

Back in 2020, Sports Illustrated profiled Easterby’s controversial career in the Texans organization. The article, which featured more than 40 interviews with people who worked with Easterby in Houston and previously with the Patriots, found that Easterby was involved in myriad controversies within the organization.

Easterby allegedly undermined other team executives and decision-makers, helped arrange workouts during COVID-19 even though the NFL teams were instructed not to do so, advocated for the trade of receiver DeAndre Hopkins and fostered “a culture of distrust among staff and players” to the point that some believed they were being surveilled outside of work.

The 39-year-old also Easterby helped hire current general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith. The hiring of Caserio was controversial at the time, because they were close friends from their time in New England, and the team reportedly found out about the hiring from social media.

Texans fans started showing up in “#FireJackEasterby” gear and waving flags with the same message during the 2020 season.

