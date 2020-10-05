The Texans have fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, according to The Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the firing, adding that assistant Romeo Crennel will likely become Houston's interim head coach.

O'Brien has been on the hot seat following the Texans' 0–4 start to the 2020 season. As head coach and general manager, he controls the roster.

Over the offseason, the team changed their offensive operations when they gave offensive coordinator Tim Kelly play-calling duties. O'Brien had handled it for the past four seasons, but after Houston's first three losses, the team reconsidered the move. O'Brien reportedly became more involved in play-calling and offensive planning for Week 4, although that still resulted in a 31–23 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

O'Brien was in his seventh season with the Texans after joining the team in 2014. He amassed a 52–48 record, and the team has posted five winning campaigns in six seasons.