DeSean Jackson to Sign With Ravens, per Report

DeSean Jackson’s visit to Baltimore appears to have been successful. The Ravens are signing Jackson to their active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Baltimore brought him in for a visit on Tuesday and decided to sign the veteran to their receiving core.

Baltimore will be the sixth team in 15 years for Jackson, who spent eight years in Philadelphia, three in Washington and two in Tampa Bay. Last season, he split time between the Rams and Raiders, playing in 16 games while recording 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson will join a Baltimore offense that includes Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman, who are the only three players on the team to have surpassed 100 receiving yards this year.

On Saturday, Jackson explained that he didn’t want to retire despite not having played in the NFL this year. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson named the Eagles, Packers and Ravens as three teams that he thought would be good fits.

“I like Lamar Jackson's game right now,” he said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

Baltimore is 3-3 so far this year, but has had trouble closing teams out in those three losses.

