DeSean Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league.

While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down the idea that he is ready to retire.

“I’m not officially retired, I’m ready to get back to it,” he said.

Jackson went on to name a few teams that he believes could use his talents. First, he said the 5–0 Eagles, a team that he’s played for multiple times in the past. Then he said the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who seem as if they need some receiver help.

“Aaron Rodgers went to my college, so we got a little history together,” Jackson said. “I didn't play with him, but he went to Cal, so we got a little bit of connection there.”

Then, Jackson gave the Ravens as a possible destination.

“I like Lamar Jackson's game right now,” he said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

Finally, Jackson was asked about potentially returning to the Rams despite getting waived by Los Angeles last season, and he didn’t rule it out.

“I'm free and ready to go," Jackson said. “Whoever calls and knocks down on that door, I'm pulling up.”

The 35 year-old receiver has played in the NFL for the past 14 seasons, playing for five different teams in that span. Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, he totaled 454 yards and two touchdowns.

