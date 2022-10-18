Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury

The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned.

Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”

With Denver (2–4) set to face the surging Jets on Sunday, that equates to a short week for Wilson. As a result, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to evaluate his progress throughout the week.

After going a perfect 10-of-10 for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, Wilson struggled in the second half and overtime going 3-of-11 for 15 yards in Monday’s loss. The Broncos star said that he suffered the injury while scrambling and that the hamstring affected him a lot in the fourth quarter.

“It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said.

“Just tried to play through it and all that. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else—especially early on. And then that happened, so that was kind of a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

This season, Wilson has not quite found his footing with his new team. He has thrown for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions while recording 7.3 yards per passing attempt (the second-worst mark of his career) through six games.

