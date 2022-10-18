Russell Wilson Says He Injured Hamstring During Broncos Loss

Russell Wilson has been battling injuries through the start of his tumultuous first season with the Broncos. After Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers, Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed another issue plaguing the quarterback: a hamstring injury suffered during the game.

“Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson said after the 19–16 overtime loss. “I was kind of scrambling and moving around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. But just tried to play through it and all that.

“Just tried to play through it and all that. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else—especially early on. And then that happened, so that was kind of a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson, who has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, was 15-for-28 for 188 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The quarterback has struggled with his new team this fall, completing just 58.6% of his passes for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. His 7.3 yards per attempt would be the second-worst mark of his career, and his 2.5% touchdown rate is the lowest for a single-season by a large margin.

Denver is off to a 2–4 start after Monday’s loss.

