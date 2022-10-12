Sean McVay Says Rams Will Make Another Offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. responded to the rumors surrounding his potential return to the Rams on Wednesday by saying that the team previously offered him the “lowest of low offers.”

However, coach Sean McVay told media shortly after Beckham’s tweets that the offer sent to the receiver isn’t the only one the team is planning to give him.

“Not the last one that will come from us,” McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

McVay emphasized that the team is aware of how Beckham felt about the first deal offered.

The details of the previous deal are unknown, along with what the Rams plan to offer Beckham next. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the receiver wants to commit to a team by mid-November. This means the Rams will need to hurry up in order to secure Beckham’s spot on the roster.

In the meantime, Beckham remains a free agent while he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams mid-season last year.

