Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in NFL’s Raiders, per Report

NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor.

The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.

For context, owner Mark Davis received an offer for a minority stake in the team that placed the enterprise value of the full Las Vegas franchise at $6.5 billion, Forbes reported in August.

Johnson’s pursuit of an NFL franchise aligns with his business interests over the last 30 years since his NBA retirement.

His firm, Magic Johnson Enterprises, already owns a stake in the Dodgers, as well as Burger King and Starbucks in the restaurant industry.

