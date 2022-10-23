Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Cowboys

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion.

The wideout was taken to the team’s medical tent on the sideline after taking a hard hit to the head. He appeared to lose his balance while standing up from the hit, and an official then sent him to the sideline.

St. Brown is now added to a long list of offensive injuries for the Lions right now. Wide receiver DJ Chark is on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury. Another wideout, rookie Jameson Williams remains out with a torn ACL. A third receiver, Quintez Cephus, is also on the injured reserve list with a foot injury.

The concussion comes after St. Brown missed Week 4 and played only briefly in Week 5 due to an ankle injury.

St. Brown now enters concussion protocol, meaning his future availability is unknown at this time.

The Lions’ will play next on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. ET against the Dolphins.

