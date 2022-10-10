Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule

The Panthers announced Monday morning that they have parted ways with coach Matt Rhule after three seasons.

The team fell to 1–4 this season after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Rhule ends his tenure in Carolina with an 11–27 record and zero postseason appearances.

The 47-year-old still had four years left on the seven-year, $62 million contract that he signed in 2020. Rhule is still owed more than $40 million by the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rhule previously coached Temple University from 2013–16 and Baylor from 2017–19. Now, Rhule potentially could go back to the collegiate world, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach. Wilks worked on the Panthers’ staff from 2012–17 before taking over as head coach of the Cardinals in ’18 for one season. He returned to Carolina this season.

Wilks becomes the sixth head coach Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has played under in five NFL seasons. The starter’s status is currently unknown as he undergoes an MRI on his injured left foot on Monday.

The Panthers face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Rams, on Sunday.

