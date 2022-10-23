NFL World Reacts to Buccaneers’ Loss to Lowly Panthers

The Buccaneers lost big to the Panthers on Sunday, dropping to 3–4 on the season after a crushing 21-3 loss in Charlotte.

Tom Brady’s losing record through seven games marks the first time he’s been below .500 at this point in the season since 2002 season, according to NFL Research.

Because the odds were firmly against the Panthers heading into the matchup against Brady and the Buccaneers—Carolina was a 13-point underdog—the NFL world was shocked when Tampa Bay struggled offensively.

Tampa Bay’s surprising loss came after the Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and star receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.

On top of that, the Panthers started their third-string quarterback, PJ Walker, on Sunday because Baker Mayfield is on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain and Sam Darnold is still recovering from the same injury.

Sunday’s upset was just the second win this season for the Panthers. Interim coach Steve Wilks earned his first win in his new position after former coach Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10.

Below is a roundup of NFL Twitter reacting to the Buccaneers’ loss and offensive ineptitude.

