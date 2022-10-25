The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport.

New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a torn ACL he suffered Sunday against the Broncos. Through seven games, Hall had totaled 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson spent the last two seasons as the Jaguars’ lead running back, including a 1,000-yard season in 2020. However, he started to lose playing time to Travis Etienne Jr. this year as he was recovering from a torn Achilles from last year.

So far this season, Robinson has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns but has totaled just 110 rushing yards in the last four games combined.

Sunday against the Giants, Robinson didn’t receive a carry nor a catch all game as Etienne dominated the touches. After the game, head coach Doug Pederson stressed the team didn’t lose confidence in Robinson.

“He has been good each week and something that we've got to really take a look at and see,” he said, via John Shipley of Jaguar Report. “We know T.J. [Travis Etienne, Jr.] has done a nice job kind of taking over there, but we need everybody. We need James, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in James still. It’s not anything about lack of confidence or anything. We just have to make sure he is 100% before we move forward.”

Robinson will join Michael Carter in the Jets backfield that will try to replicate Hall’s production. He will be a restricted free agent after the season.

