Jets running back Breece Hall tore his ACL on Sunday against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The MRI conducted on Monday confirmed the team’s worst fear when Hall exited the game in the second quarter.

Hall confirmed the report of Pelissero on his personal Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

“Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon,” Hall tweeted.

Hall sustained the injury in the second quarter Sunday as he was being tackled by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and linebacker Jonas Griffith. Hall was helped off the field by the training staff and carted to the locker room a short time later.

Jets coach Robert Saleh believed the injury was serious when he spoke with the training staff. He relayed that message to reporters after the game.

“Breece doesn’t look good. The initial diagnosis is not good. We’ll see tomorrow,” Saleh said initially.

Hall, a rookie from Iowa State, already had emerged as a standout for the upstart Jets. He recorded 76 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns, plus 19 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown catch entering the contest.

Hall recorded four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown on Sunday prior to suffering the injury.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country.