Tom Brady Reiterates Commitment to Buccaneers Amid Team’s Struggles

The Buccaneers are in the middle of a difficult slide, having lost four of their last five games, but Tom Brady isn’t giving up on the team.

On his weekly Let’s Go! Podcast episode, Brady stood by his team despite its recent issues and has no plans to retire midseason.

“There’s no quit in our group and there will never be any quit as long as I’m a part of any team, I know that for sure,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

“... You know I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I never quit on anything in my life. I know as a bunch of teammates, we all count on each other and to work hard and put the team first and that’s what you commit to.”

Brady came out of retirement in the offseason to make a run at one more Super Bowl title, but so far it has been a struggle to get back to the NFL’s elite. On Sunday, Tampa Bay lost 21–3 to the previously 1–5 Panthers, dropping them to under .500 for the first time this season.

However, despite the struggles, Tampa Bay remains tied for first in the NFC South as the rest of the division hasn’t taken advantage. Even though the Buccaneers have a lot to figure out as a team, they still have an inside track to host a playoff game thanks to their weak division.

