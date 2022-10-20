Tom Brady Responds to Speculation He Could Retire During Season

While Tom Brady has displayed his fair share of frustrations through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers quarterback told reporters Thursday that walking away from the game during the 2022 season was the furthest thing from his mind.

“No retirement in my future,” Brady said.

Currently, the Buccaneers (3-3) are tied with the Falcons for first place in the NFC South as they prepare to go on the road to face the Panthers (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. Despite Brady displaying a smile to conclude his media availability on Thursday, it is no secret that the first six weeks have been difficult for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

In Week 2, Brady threw a tablet on the sideline in frustration for the second time in a game against the Saints before Tampa Bay pulled away to earn a 20-10 victory. Prior to the win, Brady was 0-4 in the regular season against New Orleans since joining the Bucs in ’20.

Brady dealt with some lingering discomfort in his right shoulder following a minor rotator cuff injury in the Bucs’ 41-31 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. But the injury did not keep him from playing in Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win against the Falcons the following week.

However, the Bucs’ victory against Atlanta came with controversy as Brady attempted to kick Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett after a controversial roughing the passer penalty and was fined $11,139 by the NFL. Most recently, Brady chewed out his offensive linemen, screaming profanities at them during Tampa Bay’s 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday and describing the moment as “not one of his better days.”

But even before Brady’s frustrated behavior this season, the 45-year-old took a controversial 11-day hiatus during training camp. Brady’s response on retirement and the tone of it were different on Thursday than what he shared ahead of the Bucs’ season opener against the Cowboys.

“I think we’re all getting one day older at a time,” Brady said prior to Week 1. “We’re all not sure whether we’re going to be here next year or not. That’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have.”

While many observers expect this to be Brady’s last season, the 15-time Pro Bowler has not publicly stated it, and he appears to be focused on competing for another Super Bowl title this season.

