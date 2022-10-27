It appears the Chiefs just got some more firepower on Thursday and it looks like Patrick Mahomes loved the move.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs in exchange for a compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both picks are in 2023.

Just minutes after the news broke online, Mahomes took to Twitter and not-so-subtly endorsed the move with a gif of actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson smiling while in the ring.

Toney was drafted by New York with the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL draft but has been sidelined for most of the season with a hamstring injury. It’s unclear when he’d return, but with Kansas City on a bye week, the earliest he could return is the Week 9 matchup against the Titans on Nov. 6.

Mahomes has already thrown for 2,159 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first seven games of the season and could see his production increase with Toney joining him. The 23-year-old has yet to score an NFL touchdown, but Mahomes may be able to help with that.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.