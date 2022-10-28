Tom Brady Falls to Two Games Under .500 for First Time in 23-Year Career

With the Buccaneers’ 27–22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Tampa Bay moves to 3–5 on the season, giving quarterback Tom Brady another dubious career mark.

The loss dropped a Brady-led team two games below .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career.

The last time Brady was two games under a .500 record came in the 1998 season while at Michigan, per The Athletic. The team started the season 0–2 that year.

This was the third straight loss for the Buccaneers, which is the first time Brady has endured a three-game losing streak since 2002. Tampa Bay has also lost five out of its last six games.

This new record for Brady comes on the same night that he broke another unfortunate record by becoming the most sacked quarterback in NFL history.

The NFL world noted how Brady may finally be starting to look his age after a career spanning more than two decades. Some wondered if the seven-time Super Bowl champion should’ve stayed retired after his brief retirement during the offseason.

Here are some of the best reactions to Brady and the Buccaneers’ loss on Thursday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.