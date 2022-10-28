Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked QB in NFL History in Bucs-Ravens Game

Tom Brady broke another NFL record during the Buccaneers–Ravens Thursday Night Football matchup.

Coming into the game, Brady needed to be sacked just two more times to break the NFL record for being the most sacked quarterback in history. Talk about an unfortunate record being added to Brady’s long resume.

Previously, retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger held the record with 554 sacks. Brady took back-to-back sacks in the first have to bring his total to 555 in his nearly 23-year career.

Funny enough, Brady talked about the possibility of him breaking the sacked record Thursday night earlier on his podcast Let’s Go! with Jim Gray.

“I’d like to actually thank my complete lack of agility and speed for allowing me to knock on the door of this very esteemed NFL record,” Brady said. “I have some other cool ones. This one I’m probably not as excited about. ... Like we always say, some things get better with age, I think the feeling you get when you’re sacked is not one of those.”

The historical sack came from Ravens linebacker Justin Houston. He completed both sacks in the first half.

