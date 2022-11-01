The Steelers have traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Steelers received a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Claypool, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The pick will be the Bears’ original second-round pick, not the one acquired from Baltimore in the trade for linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Claypool has one and a half years left on his rookie contract that he signed back in 2020.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise as Rapoport reported just a few days ago the Steelers were unlikely to trade Claypool unless the trade offer was “perfect.”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted Claypool attended the Steelers practice today and even spoke to the media after. Then, about 15–20 minutes later, he was traded.

Claypool leaves a 2–6 Pittsburgh team to join the 3–5 Bears. The 24-year-old will become one of Chicago quarterback Justin Fields’s key offensive weapons. He will also join Bears’ leading wide receivers Darnell Mooney (364 yards) and Equanimeous St. Brown (164 yards, one touchdown).

Through eight games this season, the wide receiver has 32 receptions on 50 targets for 311 yards and one touchdown.

