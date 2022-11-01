The Jaguars are reportedly acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Falcons and Jaguars are involved in a “complex draft compensation” that could include a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder.

Ridley is currently suspended for the entire 2022 season because he bet on NFL games last season.

Because of his suspension, the trade’s terms could change. According to Rapoport, if Ridley is reinstated by a date, the deal will include the 2023 fifth-rounder, but if he isn’t, then it will turn into a sixth-round pick. In regards to the ’24 pick, the Falcons reportedly will earn at least a fourth-rounder if Ridley makes the team, otherwise, if he hits a play-time milestone, it’ll be a third-rounder. But, if the Jaguars are able to get a long-term deal done, it will be a second-rounder.

Ridley tweeted in support of his new team shortly after the news dropped.

Although it’s unknown what the Jaguars will look like next season, Jacksonville is currently 2–6 heading into Week 9 and sit at third place in the AFC South standings. The Falcons currently lead the NFC South with a 4–4 record.

The 27-year-old spent his first four seasons in the NFL playing for the Falcons, finishing his tenure with a total of 248 receptions out of 380 attempts for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

