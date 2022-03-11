Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games

Report: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Bet on More NFL Games Than Initially Revealed

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley reportedly bet on more games than what was initially reported.

According to documents obtained and reviewed by Sports Handle, the Falcons wideout bet more than $3,900 on six separate wagers that included Falcons games. Five of the bets were parlays that included Atlanta’s moneyline while one was a $1,300 in-game wager on Atlanta’s team total that was made in the second half of the Falcons’ 21–14 victory against the Jaguars on Nov. 28. 

The parlays were based on a $300, 11-leg bet of games. Per Sports Handle, the bet—which included odds of 481/1—would have produced more than $144,000 if successful.

The former Alabama star also reportedly placed two additional $100 wagers on NFL games that did not include the Falcons. In the bets for those games, Ridley won and profited $654. Per Sports Handle, Ridley placed 33 additional wagers on other sports and leagues that totaled $32,733. Of those wagers, Ridley profited $2,744. 

The additional report comes days after Ridley claimed he wagered $1,500 on NFL games and placed three parlays—three-team, five-team and eight-team wagers—and bet on the Falcons to win them using a mobile app from Nov. 23-28 in Florida. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The NFL suspended Ridley for “at least” the 2022 season. The league said an NFL-led investigation showed no evidence indicating that any inside information had an impact on games. No coaches, players or staff had any knowledge of Ridley’s actions, according to the NFL.

Ridley was away from the team focusing on his mental health when he placed the bets. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, go to Falcon Report.

Breaking
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

YOU MAY LIKE

joe-buck
Play
NFL

Joe Buck’s Wife Confirms His Move to ESPN

Michelle Beisner, the wife of the legendary broadcaster, confirmed his move to ESPN on Instagram.

By Mike McDaniel
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 08, 2019: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Issues Public Comment After Grand Jury Decision

While the prosecutor said this concludes the criminal proceedings in Harris County, the Texans quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits.

By Madeline Coleman
Dwayne Haskins throws a football during pregame warmups.
NFL

Report: Steelers Place Original-Round Tender on Dwayne Haskins

The former Ohio State quarterback did not see any playing time for Pittsburgh last season.

By Daniel Chavkin
December 27, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) enters the tunnel after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Timeline: What Has Occurred Since First Lawsuit Filed

Ahead of the quarterback’s civil deposition, here is what has happened on and off the field since his last game.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Status Nearly One Year After First Lawsuit

A grand jury returned nine “no” bills on the nine criminal complaints against the quarterback. A Harris County prosecutor announced he would not be charged.

By Madeline Coleman and Daniela Perez
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Report: Jaguars Releasing Veteran RB Carlos Hyde

He played in 12 games for Jacksonville in 2021.

By Jelani Scott
November 8, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL, U.S: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Charges

A grand jury returned nine ’no’ bills on nine criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback.

By Madeline Coleman
Derek Jeter
MLB

Derek Jeter ‘Pissed’ at Miami For Not Signing Nick Castellanos

CC Sabathia spilled the tea on his former teammate’s feelings about Miami not signing the veteran slugger.

By Wilton Jackson