While many teams were active before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Packers failed to make a significant move before the deadline passed. However, it apparently wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay offered a second-round pick for Chase Claypool before the Steelers chose to send the wide receiver to the Bears for the same deal, a 2023 second-round pick. Per Silverstien, Pittsburgh chose to deal with Chicago because the Steelers believe the Bears’ pick will be higher.

Chicago and Green Bay both enter Week 9 with a 3-5 record, so the Steelers are gambling that the Packers will be the better team the rest of this season, which would give Pittsburgh the higher second-round pick.

The Packers’ passing game has struggled this season as they haven’t successfully replaced Davante Adams. Team-leading receiver Allen Lazard has played in only six games, while rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have been inconsistent or injured.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, Chicago adds Claypool to a passing game that only has one player with more than 200 receiving yards this season.

