The former Chief feels like he’s been “unlocked” under coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown day, Cameron Dicker’s big week and much more in Ten Takeaways.

Tyreek Hill is a happy dude. I’ll admit, I had my doubts. Hill was leaving Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and a place that surrounds great skill players with more great skill players to keep double teams at bay. There was talk there’d been some friction between him and the Chiefs over the contract, and how he’d been used in the offense. And so I was skeptical—like others—on how leaving a seemingly ideal situation in Kansas City for the Dolphins would work for him.

My doubts, and the doubts of a lot of others, are dissipating.

“Yeah, I’m happy as hell, man,” Hill told me Sunday of his new surroundings in an area where his family has put down roots. “You know why I’m out here? Because obviously I get a chance to play the great game that God blessed me to play, but each and every time I go home, I get a chance to spend time with my kids, my family, and my whole family is happy.”

Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports

The football part of the equation’s going O.K., too, I’d say.

Through nine games, Hill has 76 catches, 1,104 yards and three scores. That sets his pace at 144 catches (the NFL record is 149 by Michael Thomas in 2019; Cooper Kupp is second with 145 last year) for 2,085 yards (the NFL record is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in ’12). Both would, obviously, be career highs and validate Hill’s decision to move on from Kansas City, where he had a hyperproductive, six-year start to his career.

And Sunday brought another example of how Hill might be the league’s most unstoppable skill player. Every team is throwing resources at ways to try to cover him. No one seems to be able to do it. Why? Well, for one, Hill’s play speed is one of a kind. But beyond just that, Hill points at the Shanahan-style scheme that Mike McDaniel brought to Miami.

“He just truly unlocked me to be a true No. 1 receiver,” Hill said. “If I had to choose any answer to pinpoint on what he has done for me in my career, he has truly turned me into a full receiver who really runs the full route tree. So teams really got to respect that. I’m breaking in, I’m breaking out. I’m breaking short, I’m going deep. It’s not a one-dimensional thing, man. So he’s able to put me off the ball, he’s able to put me on the ball, send me in motion, all kinds of gadget things to help me get open. I’m really thankful to just be in this situation.”

All that helped Hill go for another 143 yards on seven catches Sunday, and maybe the best illustration of it actually came on a drive in which the Dolphins didn’t score. It was at the end of the first half, as Miami tried to answer Justin Fields’s touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney, which cut the Dolphins’ lead to 21–17. Tagovailoa had the Dolphins in third-and-6 from their own 43 with an even minute left before halftime.

“I came down in motion between Trent [Sherfield] and Mike [Gesicki]—came in motion, Trent released and I kind of hesitated the corner and it was one-on-one,” Hill explained. “So, man, it was a safety over the top, but the safety had to respect Trent on the in-breaking route, which gave me time to take my time, allow the safety to get eyes on Trent. And then I was able to roll up the sideline, like the play design is crazy, man.”

And just like that Hill was free for 39 yards.

That got the Dolphins in field goal range, and though they missed the kick, it was a good display of just how Hill can generate offense to potentially put points on the scoreboard. That happened again on the drive to put Chicago away. He had catches of 20 and 18 yards, the latter to convert a third-and-7, to set up Tagovailoa’s final touchdown pass to newcomer Jeff Wilson Jr. to make it 35–25 with six minutes left.

A couple of hours later, he, Jaylen Waddle, Tagovailoa, Gesicki and the rest of a suddenly vibrant offense boarded the plane with the rest of the team for the flight back to South Florida. The Dolphins are 6–3. The mix here among McDaniel, his coaches and the locker room is working. “He’s like our young uncle,” Hill said of the Dolphins’ coach. “He’s cool, relaxed, but he knows when to turn it on, when it’s go time.”

The front office showed its belief last week with moves to acquire Wilson and Bradley Chubb. And in the background, from Hill’s phone, you could actually hear how it’s all come together.

“For this whole team, I’m looking at the guys right now, I’m on the plane and I’m just seeing how well all the guys get along,” he said. “There’s not a moment in our locker room where you see an individual player sitting alone or not talking to somebody, whether it’s about football or whether it’s about life. And to me, that’s why we all really get into sports, just to have that brotherhood, just to have that camaraderie with each other, man. Because that really is what builds true championship teams. So for me, everything was already here.”

It sure looks that way—even if I may not have predicted it like this a few months back.

Joe Mixon has scored five touchdowns in a game before. In fact, he did it in youth football, he did it in high school and he did it in college. “This is my first one in the NFL,” he told me Sunday from a victorious Bengals locker room.

Indeed, Mixon had a Bo Jackson–in–Tecmo Bowl stat line in Week 9, with 22 carries for 158 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and another 58 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Which, for him, was a heck of a way to help make up for the absence of Ja’Marr Chase (out with an injury), and better than anyone could after their ugly loss to the Browns.

“It was a rough Monday night, and we basically had a bad taste in our mouth all week and we were just trying to do whatever we could to get it out,” he said. “And we did that today. So I’m very excited and happy for my teammates, man.”

The accounting for Mixon’s Al Bundy afternoon in Cincinnati …

Two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to make it 7–0.

Three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 21–0.

One-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make 28–0.

12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to make it 35–0.

14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make 42–7.

After that, in an eventual 42–21 win, Mixon mostly sat, which cost him a chance to tie the NFL record of six touchdowns in a game by Alvin Kamara in 2020. “I was just doing whatever I could to have Coach [Zac Taylor] have that confidence in me to come through and deliver,” he said. “I wasn’t even worrying about the record. I didn’t even know that was the record, to be honest.”

And while it was going on? It was such a blur that Mixon really remembered only the finer details of the first touchdown. “They were squeezing in with the jam front and they gave us a look that we did a toss on, basically to the left side, and I just got to have a race to the end zone and we caught it,” he said. “I think Trent Taylor had a great down-block with the point-man on the D-end, and I just basically raced to the end zone and I just cut up.” And the last score: “We came out in 13-personnel [one running back, three tight ends, one wide receiver], we had a hat-for-a-hat and basically they gave me a premier look to where I could just give a bounce, be one-on-one with a corner, make him miss and score.”

But there’s a bigger picture to this, too. One part is the team’s handling of adversity, after last year’s Super Bowl disappointment, a box that looks like it’s getting checked now, with the team handling a bad loss and Chase’s absence smoothly. Another is how a particular position group, the offensive line, is coming together.

Suffice it to say, Sunday’s performance was what a lot of people were looking for after the Bengals spent like they did.

“It was basically from the first snap,” Mixon said. “Them guys are firing off the ball and taking care of the little stuff and executing and being in the right places and spaces, and me and [Samaje] Perine being able to get up in the holes and making guys miss and getting those extra yards.”

So now the Bengals (5–4) will hit their bye week in a similar spot to where they were last year. They’ll get Chase back, and their line should keep improving. And as Sunday showed, if it all comes together, the ceiling figures to be every bit as high as it was last year.

Dicker is carried off the field after his game-winning field goal gave the Chargers a 20-17 win. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Dicker’s the best story in football this week. Here, in a nutshell, is the way it went for the new Chargers kicker after he replaced the injured Dustin Hopkins:

Saturday, Oct. 29: He’s cut by the Eagles.

Saturday night: Eagles fly Dicker home to Austin.

Sunday, Oct. 30: He attends church with family.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: He flies to Los Angeles for a workout and signs with the Chargers.

Thursday, Nov. 3: He practices with the Chargers.

Saturday, Nov. 5: He flies with the Chargers to Atlanta for a Falcons game.

Sunday, Nov. 6: He kicks the game-winning field goal and flies back to L.A.

And maybe the biggest wrinkle here for Dicker and his girlfriend is that they’d planned to go to a Carrie Underwood concert Wednesday night in Austin, but the Chargers asked whether he could get on the next flight to California after Taylor Bertolet injured his quad at Wednesday’s practice. The next flight was leaving an hour and a half later, and Dicker was on it.