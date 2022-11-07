Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals

The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21.

Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired in October. Pasqualoni joined the Panthers this past offseason.

Carolina management apparently had seen enough after watching Joe Mixon set a Cincinnati franchise record with five touchdowns in Sunday’s game. The Bengals offense recorded 30 first downs, 464 total yards and held the ball for almost 40 minutes in the blowout victory.

It’s looking more and more as if the Panthers (2–7) are headed for a complete overhaul, and more moves could be on the horizon with eight games left in the season. Carolina will face the Falcons (4–5) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

