Tom Brady Bluntly Questions Bucs’ Effort Despite Win Over Rams

The Buccaneers edged out a close win against the Rams on Sunday as quarterback Tom Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a late 16–13 win.

In the last 44 seconds of the game, Brady led the team to a 60-yard game-winning drive. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the one-yard winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.

By breaking their three-game losing streak, the Buccaneers moved to 4–5 on the season, but Brady apparently wants to see more effort from his team as they are “embarrassing” right now.

“If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average,” Brady said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort — which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team — is our effort level on game day and that’s something we better fix.”

Even though the Buccaneers are leading the NFC South, Brady doesn’t want to be on an “average” team, especially with the Buccaneers’ recent offensive struggles.

In the last four games, Brady has only thrown three touchdown passes, while there’s been two rushing touchdowns in that span.

To highlight the team’s struggles this year, after the Buccaneers lost to the Ravens in Week 8, Brady moved to two games under .500 for the first time in his 23-year career.

The Buccaneers will travel to Germany this weekend to face the Seahawks in Munich. It will be a battle against the top seed of the NFC West that Brady and the Buccaneers will need to win in order to be considered a playoff contention team.

