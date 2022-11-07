Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to 20-17 Comeback Win Against Titans
MMQB Week 9: Kirk Cousins Returns, Tyreek Hill Is a Real No. 1, Buccaneers Comeback

Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Kirk Cousins, Tyreek Hill, Sauce Gardner, Joe Mixon, Aidan Hutchinson, Cameron Dicker, Nick Sirianni and Tampa Bay’s rookie tight end Cade Otton.

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 9, plus more from our staff.

Kirk Cousins Was Not Out for Revenge

Kirk Cousins smiles and waves as he leaves FedEx Field

Albert Breer talks to Cousins about why he considers himself lucky to have started his career in Washington, and the difference between this year’s Vikings and last.

NFL Midseason: One Wish For Every Team

2022 NFL midseason: Christian McCaffrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Tre'Davious White

Albert Breer puts together a list of one thing every team can hope for in the second half of the season.

Three Deep: Buccaneers Rookie Tight End Emerges for Tom Brady

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton in Week 9 against the Rams.

Brady to Otton for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Rams.

Albert Breer speaks to rookie tight end Cade Otton about playing with Tom Brady and catching the winning score on a crucial final drive. Plus, conversations with two high-profile rookies: Sauce Gardner about the Jets’ huge win over the Bills and Aidan Hutchinson on his first interception ever, which happened to come against Aaron Rodgers.

Ten Takeaways: Tyreek Hill Is Finally a ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Miami

Tyreek Hill has seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against the Bears in Week 9.

The former Chief tells Albert Breer he feels like he’s been “unlocked” under coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown day, Cameron Dicker’s big week and much more.

More From The MMQB Staff

Illustration of Giants and Jets fans celebrating

Conor Orr: What Winning New York Football Means in the Jets-Giants Orbit

Conor Orr: Jets’ Victory Over Bills a Precursor to Winning Big Games With Regularity

Conor Orr: The Packers’ Offense Is Damaged, and Aaron Rodgers Is Acting Like It

Week 9 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.