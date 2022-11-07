MMQB Week 9: Kirk Cousins Returns, Tyreek Hill Is a Real No. 1, Buccaneers Comeback
Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 9, plus more from our staff.
Kirk Cousins Was Not Out for Revenge
Albert Breer talks to Cousins about why he considers himself lucky to have started his career in Washington, and the difference between this year’s Vikings and last.
NFL Midseason: One Wish For Every Team
Albert Breer puts together a list of one thing every team can hope for in the second half of the season.
Three Deep: Buccaneers Rookie Tight End Emerges for Tom Brady
Albert Breer speaks to rookie tight end Cade Otton about playing with Tom Brady and catching the winning score on a crucial final drive. Plus, conversations with two high-profile rookies: Sauce Gardner about the Jets’ huge win over the Bills and Aidan Hutchinson on his first interception ever, which happened to come against Aaron Rodgers.
Ten Takeaways: Tyreek Hill Is Finally a ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Miami
The former Chief tells Albert Breer he feels like he’s been “unlocked” under coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown day, Cameron Dicker’s big week and much more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: What Winning New York Football Means in the Jets-Giants Orbit
Conor Orr: Jets’ Victory Over Bills a Precursor to Winning Big Games With Regularity
Conor Orr: The Packers’ Offense Is Damaged, and Aaron Rodgers Is Acting Like It
Week 9 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
