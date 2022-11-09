Sunday’s upset loss to the Jets wasn’t the only major issue coming out of the weekend for the Bills. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen is also believed to be dealing with an elbow injury that will limit him this week ahead of a Sunday showdown with the Vikings.

“Josh Allen, believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain, which is something he’s had in the past,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning. “Not considered to be a major, major injury which means the belief is it is something he can play through.”

Rapoport says that Allen’s status is “up in the air” for Sunday, and that he’ll be limited in practice during the week. The biggest issue, he says, is Allen’s ability to grip a football with the injury.

Allen suffered the elbow injury late in the loss to New York last weekend.

Against a tough Jets defense, Allen put together what was clearly his worst game of the season in just the Bills’ second loss. He was 18-for-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions, failing to throw a touchdown for the first time this year. His five sacks were a season-high. He did add 86 rushing yards and two scores.

Bills vs. Vikings is set to kick off in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

