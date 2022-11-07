Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets.

After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow.

“There’s some slight pain,” he said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “But we’ll get through it.”

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said the team was “still evaluating” the injury, but didn’t want to commit to a diagnosis until the quarterback underwent further tests.

Allen is expected to be limited in practice this week, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Buffalo doesn’t believe the injury will keep him out of a game at this moment. If Allen’s injury does force him to miss games, backup quarterback Case Keenum will likely get the start.

The Bills now sit at 6–2 after losing to New York in Week 9 and will play the 7–1 Vikings at home on Sunday.

