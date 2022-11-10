Frank Reich Wants to Coach Again After Being Fired by Colts

It surprised coach Frank Reich Monday when he received a call from Colts owner Jim Irsay saying that the team would be parting ways with him after a 3–5–1 start to the season.

In terms of where the 60-year-old sees himself in the future, he told Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports Tuesday that he’s open to being a head coach again in the NFL.

“I think you keep all your options open,” Reich said. “Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.”

There hasn’t been any talk about where Reich could end up, but it’s definitely a situation to keep an eye on when the NFL season ends.

In the meantime, though, Reich said he plans to spend time with family before figuring out his future in the league.

The former coach was “hurt” by Irsay and the team’s choice to part ways with him, but there aren’t any hard feelings.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,” Reich said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay, and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team.

“I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.”

In Reich’s place, the Colts hired team Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the interim coach.

